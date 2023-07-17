Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra turns 10, training over 1,200 for music careers

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall’s initiative to train the next generation turned 10 this year. Teen musicians from the National Youth Orchestra of the USA will play eight concerts through July 28, one of three ensembles established by the hall. Conductor Andrew Davis and violinist Gil Shaham are working with the orchestra this summer. Musicians are 16-19 and alumni have gained posts with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra. NYO2, the sister orchestra for ages 14-17, was founded in 2016. A third group, NYO Jazz for ages 16-19, began in 2018.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.