Cairo’s BBC staff begin a three-day strike, calling for equal pay with other Mideast colleagues

CAIRO (AP) — BBC’s employees in Cairo have gone on a three-day strike to demand equal pay with other colleagues in the Middle East as Egypt’s economic crisis deepens further. A representative said on Monday that the 75 staff members from the broadcaster’s Cairo bureau are demanding to be paid in dollars — like other BBC employees in the region. The Egyptian pound has lost over 50% of its value against the dollar over the past year. Egypt’s economy is reeling from years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic and fallout from the Ukraine war. The representative says the staff consider the disparity in pay as a form of “systematic discrimination.”

