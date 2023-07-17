5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo, killing at least 9 people

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a five-story apartment building has collapsed in the capital, Cairo, leaving at least nine people dead. The state-run MENA news agency said four survivors were recovered from under the rubble of the building, which collapsed Monday in the Hadaeq el-Qubbah neighborhood. Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed through the rubble, searching for survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.