Alabama woman returns home after search, but no word from police on where she’d been

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who vanished after reporting seeing a toddler on the side of an Alabama interstate is home safe. However, police haven’t released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search. Police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there. Her mother, Talitha Russell, told AL.com that the nursing student who worked part time at a spa was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but heard Carlee Russell scream.

