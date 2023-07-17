$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND (AP) — A second man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting earlier this month that left nine people wounded has been ordered held on $5 million bail. That came during a court hearing Monday where prosecutors said a third man was with the two suspects when the shooting occurred. Kevin Del Valle-Salaman did not speak during his initial court appearance, which was conducted via video conference. It wasn’t clear if the 24-year-old Lorain man has retained a lawyer. Prosecutors say Del Valle-Salaman drove the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, and another man to the downtown Warehouse District in Cleveland prior to the July 9 shooting, then fled with them afterward.

