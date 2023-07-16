What to stream this week: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified’ returns and ‘Minx’ survives
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant. Laura McGann’s documentary “The Deepest Breath” plunges into the world of free diving, season two of “Below Deck: Down Under” docks on Bravo and Starz has given the workplace comedy “Minx” a new home and a berth for season two. Gamers can enjoy the fourth installment of the Pikmin series, 10 years after the last game was released.