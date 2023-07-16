Schools and stock market are closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Schools and the stock market are closed in Hong Kong as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of the city. As the financial hub braced for rainy and windy weather, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed. The city’s airport authority said 16 flights were canceled. China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in neighboring Guangdong province and Hainan province on Monday night. The center says Talim is expected to enter the Gulf of Tonkin and hit land again in Guangxi province on Tuesday before it weakens.

