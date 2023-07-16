Many questions after police say gunman fired on officers in North Dakota, killing 1 and wounding 2

Many questions remain about what led a gunman in Fargo, North Dakota, to open fire on police as they were responding to a traffic crash. One officer was killed and two others were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer. The shooting happened Friday afternoon along a busy street. On Saturday, Fargo’s police chief released the names of the officers and that of the gunman, but said the motive was unclear. Little is also known about how the shooting unfolded or the investigations now underway. Chief Dave Zibolski said the investigation was in the hands of state and federal investigators.

