College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many college students who are struggling with hunger are facing the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted in the pandemic. COVID-era rule changes made it easier for as many as 3 million students to enter the SNAP, or food stamps, program. But now those changes are expiring, and thousands of college students will be gradually removed from a program they say is still vital to their ability to feed themselves and stay in school. Some advocates have already seen hunger rising among college students because of inflation, in red states and blue states both.

By ASHRAF KHALIL and ADRIANA MORGA Associated Press

