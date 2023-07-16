Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

PARIS (AP) — Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin has died in France, a country she charmed with her English grace and accented French and made her home. She was 76. France’s Culture Ministry said Birkin died Sunday. The London-born star was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.” French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Birkin as a “complete artist.”

