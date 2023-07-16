2 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian media say

ROME (AP) — A three-story apartment building has collapsed in a seaside suburb of Naples. Italian media are reporting that at least two people were pulled out alive from the rubble as rescuers searched for any others who might be trapped Sunday. Italian news agency ANSA said a woman was rescued from the debris of the building in Torre del Greco, which is 12 kilometers (about 7 miles) from Naples in southern Italy’s Campania region. Shortly after, Italian state TV said a second survivor was extracted. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people might have been in or near the building in the town’s center when it came down.

