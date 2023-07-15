Torrential rains in South Korea kill at least 7 in landslides and floods
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two days of heavy rain in South Korea have killed at least seven people and left two others missing in landslides and floods. Additionally, landslides left eight people trapped in central areas earlier Saturday. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says that three people were killed Saturday after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses in two central towns. It said four other people were also found dead elsewhere in landslide-related accidents on Friday and Saturday.