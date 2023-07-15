Ons Jabeur gets consoled by Princess Kate after a loss at Wimbledon made her 0-3 in Slam finals
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur says her defeat in the Wimbledon final was the most painful loss of her career. Jabeur came up short against Marketa Vondrousova at Centre Court. The score was 6-4, 6-4. It was Jabeur’s third loss in three career Grand Slam finals. One of the others also came at the All England Club. Jabeur was consoled by Kate, the Princess of Wales, during the on-court trophy ceremony, and also received comforting words from Kim Clijsters afterward. Clijsters lost her first four major finals before going on to win her next four and earning induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.