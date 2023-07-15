Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Princess Kate was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world. The Princess of Wales was wearing a pale green outfit and will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court. Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

