Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US
By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE
Associated Press
SUCHIATE, Mexico (AP) — Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala to Mexico have formed a group to head north hoping to reach the border with the United States. The group that started out Saturday i, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants. They walked along a highway in southern Mexico led by a Venezuelan flag with the phrase “Peace, Freedom. SOS.” The men, women, children and teenagers are being followed by Mexican National Guard patrols. The migrants say they decided to organize the group to continue migrating north because many have been sleeping on the street and have run out of money to buy food.