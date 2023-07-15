Federal judge rules Oregon’s tough new gun law is constitutional

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure — one of the toughest in the nation — is constitutional. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that banning large capacity magazines and requiring a permit to purchase a gun falls in line with “the nation’s history and tradition of regulating uniquely dangerous features of weapons and firearms to protect public safety,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Oregon voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun. The Oregon measure’s fate has been carefully watched as one of the first new gun restrictions passed since the Supreme Court ruling last June.

