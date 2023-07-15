6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea as heavy rains cause flash floods and landslides

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers have pulled six bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate. Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where around 15 vehicles, including a bus, got swept away in a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing. Seo said nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear. South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.

