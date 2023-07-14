Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stockholm police say they have authorized a protest this weekend by a man who has stated that he wants to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Sweden’s capital. Israeli officials called on the Swedish government to stop the protest, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday outside the embassy. Sweden recently faced strong criticism from Muslim countries for allowing protesters to burn the Quran at small anti-Islam demonstrations. The man who filed the request for Saturday’s protest, said he wanted to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in response to a Quran-burning outside a Stockholm mosque last month by an Iraqi immigrant.

By KARL RITTER and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

