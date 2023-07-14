Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting that witness described as man opening fire on police

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed Friday’s shooting a “critical incident” but said details would be provided later. Witness Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press she was driving nearby when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police. Surveillance video provided by a Fargo resident captured rapid sounds of gunfire ringing out for just a few seconds. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to the shooting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.