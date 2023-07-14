Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting that witness described as man opening fire on police
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed Friday’s shooting a “critical incident” but said details would be provided later. Witness Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press she was driving nearby when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police. Surveillance video provided by a Fargo resident captured rapid sounds of gunfire ringing out for just a few seconds. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to the shooting.