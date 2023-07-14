Skip to Content
After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response

By LEA SKENE
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month. Police received a call about hundreds of partygoers armed with guns and knives about three hours before the shooting, but on-duty officers decided no law enforcement services were required. Two people died and 28 others were wounded when gunshots tore through the crowd. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, who assumed leadership of the department last month, says the agency is conducting a comprehensive review to determine what went wrong the night of July 2.

