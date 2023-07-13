Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC’s Lina Kahn goes before House committee

Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices. Musk’s X Corp., which is what Twitter is now called, filed a motion Thursday with the U.S. district court for the Northern district of California, San Francisco division for a protective order and relief from the consent order. In the filing, Twitter asks the court to “rein in an investigation that has spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias, and to terminate a misfit consent order that no longer can serve any proper equitable purpose.”

