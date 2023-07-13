Russian anti-war activist says he was banned entry into Serbia at Belgrade airport

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Russian pro-democracy activist residing in Serbia and a fierce critic of the invasion of Ukraine says Serbian authorities have banned him from entering the country upon return from a trip abroad. Peter Nikitin told The Associated Press he was stopped at passport control at the Belgrade airport early on Thursday after he returned from a holiday in Portugal. He described the decision as “arbitrary and illegal.” Though it formally seeks European Union membership, Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia and refused to impose Western-backed sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

