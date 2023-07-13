More than 100 homes damaged when tornado hits suburb of Canada’s capital

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Authorities in Ottawa say at least one tornado has hit a suburb of Canada’s capital, damaging more than 100 homes. Officials say the storm hit Thursday in Half Moon Bay, a neighborhood at the southern end of the Barrhaven suburb. They say 125 homes sustained dagage, mostly involving roofs being ripped off, windows broken, broken windows or damage inflicted by falling trees. A meteorologist at Environment Canada says several funnel clouds were reported in the Ottawa area Thursday afternoon but only one tornado had been confirmed as of midafternoon.

