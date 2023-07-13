Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit officials say a man has survived a 150-foot plunge into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada. The man was identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge. He was rescued Wednesday by a crew aboard a Detroit boat that delivers mail and packages. Sam Buchanan, captain of the J.W. Westcott, says the impact of the fall “ripped most of his clothes off of him.” Buchanan says the man was ferried to shore where Detroit paramedics took over. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says people who were fishing saw the man in the water and alerted the mail boat.

