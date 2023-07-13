Las Vegas police officer’s brother testifies against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The brother of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists is testifying in a tense courtroom. Josiah Rogers says Thursday that his brother Caleb Rogers planned and carried out one of a string of robberies along the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors say the 35-year-old police officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the heists. Rogers’ lawyer is expected to say in his final argument that the government’s evidence has been weak. Rogers has been in custody since he was arrested in February 2022.

