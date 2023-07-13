Is Novak Djokovic the favorite at Wimbledon? Of course he is

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will carry winning streaks of 33 matches in a row at Wimbledon and 26 in a row at all Grand Slam tournaments into the semifinals at the All England Club. He faces Jannik Sinner on Friday for a berth in the final. The age gap between the 36-year-old Djokovic and the 21-year-old Sinner is the largest between male semifinalists at Wimbledon in the professional era. It is Djokovic’s 46th major semifinal appearance and Sinner’s first. Djokovic is seeking a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. He also is pursuing a 24th major trophy. The other matchup Friday is No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.