Here’s how geothermal energy heats and cools a home
By ISABELLA O’MALLEY
Associated Press
Heat pumps are becoming a popular choice for homeowners looking to efficiently heat and cool their home. But there’s a lesser-known form of heat pump that is even better for the planet and yields long-term savings. It’s a ground source or geothermal heat pump. The technology is very efficient at extracting heat from the ground, which is a constant temperature, and equally efficient at removing heat from the house and dumping it into the ground. The technology is based on some of the same physics as regular refrigeration.