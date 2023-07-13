Here’s how geothermal energy heats and cools a home

Heat pumps are becoming a popular choice for homeowners looking to efficiently heat and cool their home. But there’s a lesser-known form of heat pump that is even better for the planet and yields long-term savings. It’s a ground source or geothermal heat pump. The technology is very efficient at extracting heat from the ground, which is a constant temperature, and equally efficient at removing heat from the house and dumping it into the ground. The technology is based on some of the same physics as regular refrigeration.

