California still has an anti-gay marriage law on the books. Voters could remove it next year

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — The California Senate has approved a proposal to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution. Thursday’s vote means the issue will go before voters in 2024. The proposed constitutional amendment would repeal a measure that previously banned the state from recognizing same-sex marriages. Lawmakers introduced the proposal after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion last year. The high court’s ruling made the fates of other prominent decisions on individual rights uncertain. California has for years been thrust into the national spotlight on the issue of same-sex marriage. It would follow in the footsteps of Nevada, the first state to enshrine marriage equality into its constitution.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

