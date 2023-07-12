Roadway bombs planted by drug cartel kill 6 law enforcement officers in Mexico, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts in western Mexico that officials say were a trap organized by a drug cartel has killed six police officers and prosecutors’ agents. The governor of Jalisco state said the blasts late Tuesday in the city of Tlajomulco were set up by an anonymous caller who gave a volunteer search group a tip about a supposed clandestine burial site. The bombs also wounded 12 people. For years, police have been unable to locate the more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, but they accompany volunteer search groups. The volunteers, usually the mothers of missing people, often get anonymous tips about where their relatives may be buried.

