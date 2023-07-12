Police announce another arrest in Kansas nightclub shooting that injured more than 11

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested another person in a Kansas nightclub shooting earlier this month that injured nearly a dozen people. Wichita police say a 23-year-old Wichita man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and battery. Police suspect the man was one of several gunmen in the July 2 shooting at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the chaos, but no one died. Police said details of the latest arrest have been sent to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, who will determine what charges will be brought against the man.

