Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs to target federal law enforcement officers. Christopher Arthur, 39, faces a maximum 20 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors. Arthur, an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, is the owner of Tackleberry Solutions, a company with the goal of “teaching war time tactics to the everyday citizen.” Arthur was arrested in January 2022 after he provided instructions on how to construct bombs to a confidential human source, referred to as “Buckshot” by federal prosecutors.

