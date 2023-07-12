German opposition leader replaces a top aide as he tries to improve standing in polls

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opposition leader is replacing one of his party’s top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, announced on Tuesday that he was replacing Mario Czaja as the party’s general secretary — the official responsible for day-to-day political strategy. On Wednesday, the party leadership formally approved Merz’s proposal of Carsten Linnemann as his replacement. Linnemann is a pro-business conservative whose politics are considered in line with the party leader’s and who comes from the same western region. Czaja, who represents an eastern Berlin district in parliament, has a more liberal profile.

