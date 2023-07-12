Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is challenging the 20-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history. The 64-year-old Republican’s appeal Wednesday to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has been expected. Householder has been held in county jail since a judge sentenced him June 29 to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. A jury convicted Householder in March of orchestrating the $60 million bribery scheme funded by FirstEnergy, an Akron-based utility. It aimed to secure Householder’s power, elect allies and then to pass and defend a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout.

