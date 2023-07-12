Former Mozambique finance minister is extradited to the US to face trial over $2 billion scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been extradited to the U.S. to face a fraud and corruption trial over a $2 billion scandal involving fraudulent government loans. That’s according to the South African government on Wednesday. Chang has been held in a South Africa prison since December 2018, when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant on his way to the United Arab Emirates. He is accused of receiving bribes of up to $17 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.