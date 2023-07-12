Explosion along Lebanon-Israel border wounds 3 members of militant group Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says an explosion ear Lebanon’s border with Israel lightly wounded three members of the militant Hezbollah group. The Israeli army said a number of suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon and attempted to sabotage it, and that soldiers used a stun grenade to chase them away. The incident took place hours before Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was scheduled to speak to commemorate the start of a monthlong war between Israel and the militant group in 2006. It also comes amid rising tensions along the border over two tents set up by Hezbollah in a disputed area.

