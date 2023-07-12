Skip to Content
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in Washington state files wrongful death lawsuit

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 3:20 PM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run days after shooting a member of a far-right group when supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, streets in 2020. Michael Reinoehl, who identified as an antifascist, fatally shot a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group after a demonstration backing Trump. The lawsuit says the federal task force didn’t have any plan to arrest Reinoehl without using deadly force.

Associated Press

