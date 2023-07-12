Edmunds: 5 hidden automotive gems that no one buys
By MICHAEL CANTU
Edmunds
In the new car market, there exist some hidden gems — excellent vehicles with a lot to offer that are overlooked by many shoppers. These vehicles provide a distinct combination of qualities that make them an attractive choice. They may be underappreciated because of branding misconceptions or vehicle type or overshadowed by popular models, but they can potentially please savvy shoppers who want to stand out from the usual mainstream choices. Edmunds explores five of these hidden gems, shedding light on the X factor that makes them special. We list our choices by price and include destination.