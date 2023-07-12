Drone may have been flying near Pennsylvania jail before homicide suspect’s escape, police say

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been operating near a northwestern Pennsylvania jail before the escape of a homicide suspect last week, and they say they have increasing concerns that the escaped prisoner may be armed. Michael Burham fled the Warren County Prison late Thursday by climbing on exercise equipment, climbing through a window and then down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities said. He remains on the loose. County commissioners are vowing security upgrades and a thorough review of procedures following the escape of a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail last week.

