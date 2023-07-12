Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims sue online platforms that they say ‘helped load that gun’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket are suing several online platforms, weapons retailers and others who they say contributed to the massacre. The lawsuit announced Wednesday names Meta, Instagram and Google, among others, along with the maker of the body armor the shooter wore and the firearms retailers that sold him weapons. Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people and wounded three other victims in May 2022 in an attack authorities say was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. He is serving a prison sentence of life without parole.

