Virginia Republicans roll out early and absentee voting push ahead of legislative elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are launching a coordinated early voting initiative ahead of this fall’s legislative elections. The program aims to boost turnout among GOP and swing voters. It comes after legislative Republicans have pushed for years to curtail or repeal the ballot access measures they are now pushing. The Virginia initiative is in line with a similar “Bank Your Vote” initiative by the Republican National Committee for 2024. Virginia Democrats called the move “blatant hypocrisy.”

