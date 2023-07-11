Vandals killed man who confronted them about throwing eggs at his home, Georgia sheriff says

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Three people are facing murder charges in Georgia after authorities say one of them shot a man who confronted them about throwing eggs at his home. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said the suspects wanted to vandalize Johnathan Gilbert’s home in Griffin on July 3 as part of an “ongoing lovers’ quarrel.” A news release from the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the dispute. Two of the suspects are 18, while the other is 19. Dix said an unarmed Gilbert confronted the teens, prompting them to run back to their car. Authorities say the backseat passenger then shot Gilbert multiple times and the three drove away.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.