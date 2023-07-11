Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent rights group has called for the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region, including what it says were “summary executions” of 28 non-Arab tribesmen by a Sudanese paramilitary force and allied Arab militias. Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that several thousand members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies rampaged through the town of Misterei in May. The town is home to the non-Arab Massalit tribe. The New York-based watchdog says the assailants killed and wounded dozens. The attack came as the paramilitary and Sudan’s army have been engaged in monthslong fighting that the United Nations says has brought Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.