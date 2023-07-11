Record number of reports of discriminatory behavior received by Kick It Out

LONDON (AP) — Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out has received a record number of reports of discriminatory behavior during the 2022-23 soccer season. Figures released by the organization showed 1,007 reports were made during the campaign from the grassroots and professional games in Britain and across social media. That’s an increase of 65.1% over the previous season. Discrimination reports in the professional game, including the Premier League, rose by 27.4% to 484. Kick It Out says it “highlights that discrimination is still a serious issue within the game.” Racism was the most common form of discrimination at just under half of all reports. Reports related to sexism and misogyny represented the largest rise in a specific discrimination type.

