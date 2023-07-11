Portland officer issues video apology for hitting photographer during 2020 racial justice protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A police officer in Portland, Oregon, has issued a video apology for hitting a photographer in the head with a baton during the 2020 racial justice protests over the killing of George Floyd. KGW-TV reports prosecutors dismissed a related misdemeanor assault charge against Portland Police Bureau officer Corey Budworth last week. Budworth says in the statement released Tuesday that he met with independent photographer Teri Jacobs through the restorative justice process. Budworth apologizes for unnecessarily hitting Jacobs in the head with his baton on Aug. 18, 2020. Jacobs said in a statement she was grateful for the opportunity to tell Budworth directly how his actions affected her.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.