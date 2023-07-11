Skip to Content
Police in Jamaica charge Catholic priest from Kenya with abduction and sexual assault

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica say they have arrested a Roman Catholic priest from Kenya and charged him with abduction and rape in the alleged kidnapping of a 12-year-old child. Police said Tuesday that the attacks happened in March but were not reported until last month. The 39-year-old priest has been charged with four criminal counts including rape and abduction. An attorney for the priest could not immediately be reached for comment.

