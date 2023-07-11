Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show

WASHINGTON (AP) — The negotiators of a business deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi funders of LIV Golf discussed ousting LIV chief executive Greg Norman and giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV teams. That’s according to documents obtained by Congress. Those were among the many proposals to unify golf’s rival factions representatives of the PGA Tour and the Saudi government discussed during their hasty negotiations this spring. The talks culminated in a framework agreement announced last month between the tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. A congressional subcommittee released documents detailing the negotiations ahead of a hearing on Tuesday.

