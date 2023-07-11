Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against. The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations in athletics that force Semenya and others to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships. The Strasbourg-based rights court ruled in Semenya’s favor by a 4-3 majority of judges.

