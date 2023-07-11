Live Updates | Germany to provide 40 more armored vehicles to Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Germany has announced a package of further military aid for Ukraine that includes 40 extra Marder armored personnel carriers and another 25 old Leopard 1 tanks. As leaders of NATO’s 31 member nations gathered in Lithuania’s capital on Tuesday, Germany’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine also would get two Patriot defense missile launching devices, another 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 5,000 rounds of smoke ammunition. The aid includes a reconnaissance and drone-defense package and a Luna drone system as well. Germany put the value of the latest package at nearly 700 million euros ($768 million). Germany is already one of the biggest providers of military aid to Ukraine.

