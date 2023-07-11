Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio is bringing a scholarships and a climate education program to his former elementary school. The actor and UCLA, which operates the school, announced the new programs Wednesday. DiCaprio was a scholarship student as a child at the UCLA Lab School, whose aim is to provide innovative educational techniques for students that outside teachers can study. His scholarship fund will provide financial aid for students. The new and separate climate education program at the school will seek to teach students from pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade about the science behind the environmental crisis and about the policy and leadership needed to address it.

