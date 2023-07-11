Kansas lawmakers botched the drafting of a new anti-trans law, agency attorney says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state agency’s lawyer contends that Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law for preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses. Department of Revenue attorney Ted Smith said in a state-court filing that became public Tuesday that an anti-transgender rights law that took effect July 1 conflicts with another law governing what appears on driver’s licenses. The department’s motor vehicles division issues driver’s licenses, and Smith said it remains bound to follow the older law. Kansas’ Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, sued last week to stop driver’s license changes, and a judge ordered a halt to the changes Monday. Smith asked the judge to rescind that order.

